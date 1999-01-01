This website is owned and operated by Castrol Egypt Marketing S.S.C. Cairo Festival City- Business Park 4 – New Cairo, Cairo, Egypt..
Access to and the use of this website is subject to the provisions of this legal notice.
Your attention is drawn to the fact that information transmitted via the Internet, including without limitation e-mail, is susceptible to monitoring and interception. You are therefore discouraged from transmitting to Castrol any information that may be confidential, proprietary or sensitive. You shall bear all risk of transmitting such information in this manner and under no circumstances will Castrol be liable for any loss, harm or damage suffered by you as a result thereof. Castrol reserves the right to request independent verification of any information transmitted via e-mail and you consent to such verification should Castrol deem it necessary.
4.2 Other than in respect of personal information which will be treated in accordance with Castrol’s Privacy Statement, if you provide information to us, you agree that we have unlimited rights to such information and that we may use such information in any way we choose. Such information shall be deemed to be non-confidential.
All the provisions of this legal notice shall be severable and no provision shall be affected by the invalidity of any other provisions of this legal notice.
8.2 This legal notice shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa as well as North West Africa and Nigeria, ignoring its private international laws, and all disputes, actions and other matters relating to this website will be determined in accordance with such law. The parties to any dispute arising out of this legal notice and/or the use of website hereby consent to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the High Court.