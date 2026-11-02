New ownership structure gives Castrol greater financial and operational flexibility to support its next phase of growth

Establishes new Board of Directors for Castrol chaired by Ben van Beurden, Chairman of Clariant AG and former Chief Executive Officer of Shell plc

London and New York, 2 November 2026 – Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure, today announced it has completed the acquisition of a 65% stake in Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, from BP p.l.c. (“bp”) (NYSE: BP) (LON: BP). bp will retain a 35% minority interest in Castrol.

With Stonepeak’s backing and continued support from bp, Castrol will build on its position as one of the world’s largest providers of mission-critical lubricants and thermal management fluids to consumer automotive, commercial, and industrial end markets. The new ownership structure gives Castrol greater financial and operational flexibility, allowing the business to accelerate growth across its existing footprint and into adjacent markets, backed by the brand's technology, customer relationships, and global reach.

This is an exciting milestone in Castrol’s 127-year history, and we are excited to be a part of it. In close collaboration with Castrol’s exceptional leadership team and employees, our near-term efforts will focus on operational improvement and sustainable growth. We believe Castrol has an incredibly bright future ahead and we look forward to helping Castrol expand its market-leading position, continue to deliver for its customers, and drive its next phase of growth. Anthony Borreca Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak

Castrol begins the next part of its journey from a position of real strength, with trusted brands, strong customer relationships, talented colleagues and a clear strategy for growth. I am proud of what we have achieved as part of bp. I am also excited to work with Stonepeak to build on that momentum, unlock Castrol’s full potential, and deliver greater value for our stakeholders. Michelle Jou Castrol Chief Executive Officer

As stated in the announcement press release, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (“CPP Investments”) will also invest in support of the transaction as an indirect minority holder.

In conjunction with closing, a newly formed Board of Directors has been appointed for Castrol that will be chaired by Ben van Beurden, Chairman of Clariant AG and former Chief Executive Officer of Shell plc. The Board will consist of four independent directors including the Chair, three directors affiliated with Stonepeak, two directors from bp, and one director from CPP Investments. Each of the directors bring significant and relevant expertise that will be beneficial to Castrol.