Castrol's neat oils help you increase productivity, performance and meet your machining needs.
Castrol's world-class neat oils helps you increase productivity and performance, as well as maintain high surface-finish levels and dimensional accuracy. They are suitable for a wide range of applications from broaching, turning, milling, drilling up to grinding, superfinishing and honing.
A complete range of neat oils, based on highly refined base oil and proven technology formulated without chlorinated paraffin, meets metalworking requirement from rough to finish machining.
Suitable for honing and super finishing operations and compatible with majority of metals. Honilo can help to extend honing stone life and maintains high surface finish and dimensional accuracy.
Our neat cutting fluid range based on plant based biodegradable ester and synthetic mineral oil technology has been developed to reduce mist and smoke.
Neat cutting fluid range based on advanced biodegradable ester technology developed to maintain high surface finish and dimensional accuracy.
Our complete range of neat oils based on proven additive technology and highly refined base oils.
Castrol’s Hyspray fluids for minimum quantity lubrication on aluminium and ferrous alloys suitable for one and two channel systems.
A complete range of neat oils, based on highly refined base oil and proven technology formulated without chlorinated paraffin, meets metalworking requirement from rough to finish machining.
Suitable for honing and super finishing operations and compatible with majority of metals. Honilo can help to extend honing stone life and maintains high surface finish and dimensional accuracy.
Our neat cutting fluid range based on plant based biodegradable ester and synthetic mineral oil technology has been developed to reduce mist and smoke.
Neat cutting fluid range based on advanced biodegradable ester technology developed to maintain high surface finish and dimensional accuracy.
A complete range of neat oils, based on highly refined base oil and proven technology formulated without chlorinated paraffin, meets metalworking requirement from rough to finish machining.
Suitable for honing and super finishing operations and compatible with majority of metals. Honilo can help to extend honing stone life and maintains high surface finish and dimensional accuracy.
Neat cutting fluid range based on advanced biodegradable ester technology developed to maintain high surface finish and dimensional accuracy.
Castrol’s Hyspray fluids for minimum quantity lubrication on aluminium and ferrous alloys suitable for one and two channel systems.
Our neat cutting fluid range based on plant based biodegradable ester and synthetic mineral oil technology has been developed to reduce mist and smoke.
Suitable for honing and super finishing operations and compatible with majority of metals. Honilo can help to extend honing stone life and maintains high surface finish and dimensional accuracy.
A complete range of neat oils, based on highly refined base oil and proven technology formulated without chlorinated paraffin, meets metalworking requirement from rough to finish machining.
Our complete range of neat oils based on proven additive technology and highly refined base oils.
Based on plant-based biodegradable ester and synthetic mineral oil technology to reduce mist and smoke and help you meet performance targets.
Castrol HoniloTM 480 CF is a low
viscosity, nonvolatile oil produced from
refined mineral base stocks with added fat.