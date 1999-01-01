Transmission fluid really is liquid engineering. Castrol auto transmission fluid can restore smooth shifting, even in vehicles with over 120,000 KM on the odometer.
Automatic transmissions are now more complex than ever, placing ever-greater demands on auto transmission fluids. In fact, the automatic transmission is perhaps the most complicated mechanical component in an automobile. The automatic transmission combines electrical & mechanical systems, hydraulics and computer processors to smoothly shift through the gears and transfer engine power to the drive wheels.
There are 3 basic types of automatic transmissions found throughout the world. The Dual Clutch Transmission (or DCT), the Continuously Variable Transmission (or CVT) and the step-type transmission. There are several main components that make up the step-type transmission. The planetary gear sets provide the chosen gear ratios for the vehicle. Clutches or “clutch packs” engage and disengage the gear sets. The Torque Converter connects the transmission to the engine and multiplies the torque during initial acceleration. It uses two turbines which spin independently, but which are fluid coupled allowing the engine to idle while the engine is stopped and produce smoother acceleration as it shifts through the gears. Finally, the Mechatronics is the “brain” of the transmission, a complex system of ports, valves and electronics that control all transmission functions.
The one component of the entire system that’s critical to all of these parts working properly together is the Automatic Transmission Fluid, or ATF. It acts as a hydraulic fluid, to engage clutch packs & shift the gears. It acts as a corrosion inhibitor and wear protection for the Planetary Gear sets. It has to flow easily from minus 40 degrees Celsius to nearly 400, even in fine valve assemblies. The ATF precisely controls friction in the clutch packs and maintains it throughout the drain interval … which is perhaps the most important property of an ATF all while providing lubrication to hundreds of moving parts even under high temperatures and extreme pressure. So using the right ATF is critical to the performance and long life of your transmission.
Smooth Drive Technology™: Several Castrol Transmax products are formulated with Smooth Drive Technology™, which are active control molecules that automatically adjust their friction level under changing pressures and speed – delivering a smoother drive for longer.
Castrol Heavy Duty Multipurpose ATF is a multipurpose power transmission fluid that is designed for most power transmission and hydraulic systems to include passenger car and truck automatic transmission, powershift transmissions in off highway construction equipment, hydrostatic drives and industrial, agricultural, mining and marine hydraulics.
Castrol® Transmax™ ATF+4® is an advanced, full synthetic formulation designed for superior transmission life and superb low and high temperature performance. Commonly called ATF4, it is certified for use in all Chrysler vehicles that require ATF+4®, ATF+3® or previous Chrysler transmission specifications.
Castrol Domestic Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid is for use in older Ford and General Motors vehicles.
Castrol® Transmax Dexron® VI Mercon® LV is a premium full synthetic transmission fluid, formulated with Smooth Drive Technology™. It delivers outstanding sludge resistance to provide superior transmission life and enhanced friction to resistance to improve shifting performance. It is certified and approved by General Motors for use in all GM vehicles and by Ford for vehicles requiring Mercon® LV transmission fluid.
Approved -
Suitable for use where the following is called for:
Castrol® Transmax™ Full Synthetic Multi-Vehicle is a technologically advanced, low viscosity formulation specially designed to deliver maximum fuel efficiency for modern automatic transmissions. It is fully approved and licensed by both Ford and GM for use in vehicles requiring their latest ATF specifications.
Approved -
Suitable for use where the following is called for -
Castrol Transmax Import Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid is for use in most Honda, Toyota, Nissan and other imported vehicles. It exceeds the requirements of the JASO-1A performance standard created by Japanese Automobile Manufacturers. This standard is recognized by Japanese OEMs in certifying ATF for use in their vehicles.
Recommended for use in vehicles that require:
Transmax Manual E Long Life 40 is a specially formulated synthetic lubricant designed for fuel efficiency, extended drain intervals and severe service in heavy duty commercial vehicle transmissions which require a non-EP transmission lubricant. It is specially formulated to protect higher torque transmissions coupled with increased horsepower engines. It is approved for use in Eaton transmissions such as Ultrashift Plus, Fuller Advantage, FR and RT Series transmissions.
Approved for :
Suitable for Use with the following Industry & OEM specifications:
Simplify your transmission fluid.
Castrol Transmax® ATF/CVT Universal is a technologically advanced full synthetic formulation designed to deliver excellent performance in BOTH traditional stepped automatic transmissions and Continuously Variable Transmissions currently in use. It is blended with premium base oils and an additive package which utilizes Castrol Smooth Drive® Technology. This is the first Castrol multi vehicle ATF suitable for use in both step-shifting and continuously variable automatic transmission. Also suitable for hybrid vehicles.