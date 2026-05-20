Champion mixed martial artist to represent Castrol’s commitment to unbeatable performance and strength to promote Castrol EDGE Extended Performance premium full synthetic – the Ultimate Motor Oil
WAYNE, N.J.,
May 20, 2026
Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, is teaming up with combat sports icon and mixed martial artist, Ronda Rousey, to champion Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil – pairing the ultimate motor oil with the ultimate mixed martial arts champion. Known for her dominance in competition, relentless preparation, disciplined training and the pursuit of excellence, Rousey joins the Castrol team as a new brand ambassador fresh off a victory this past Saturday.
Rousey stars in the new Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil campaign, featuring a commercial spot and content across social and retail channels. Her focus on preparation, commitment to mastering her craft, and refusal to accept mediocrity are the same values that drive Castrol as the brand strives to deliver its highest standard of performance yet. Rousey embodies the fighting spirit and expertise that defines Castrol and makes her the ultimate fit for a role all about excellence in strength and endurance.
Today’s car engines are smaller, more powerful and under more pressure than ever. Drivers need a motor oil engineered to withstand these conditions. Castrol EDGE Extended Performance is a premium full synthetic designed to protect engines under today’s most severe operating demands. The new campaign with Rousey highlights Castrol EDGE Extended Performance’s proven ability to perform in 7 critical areas – pressure, power, fuel economy, high-temperature performance, cleanliness, wear protection, and endurance.
Learn more about Castrol EDGE Extended Performance Premium Synthetic Motor Oil at Castrol.com and following the brand on its social media channels, including Instagram and Facebook (Castrol USA).
Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fueling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants, coolants, and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea, and in space for over 125 years.
Castrol serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial, and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit: castrol.com