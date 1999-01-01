Welcome to the castrol.com/pakistan web site.
This website is owned and operated by: Castrol Pakistan (Private) Limited.
Registered Office Address: D-67/1, Block # 4, Scheme # 5, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan, Karachi, Pakistan. Telephone number: +971 4 331 7999
Visitors to this website are bound by the terms and conditions set out below. By progressing beyond this screen, you are deemed to accept them. Our Privacy Statement governs the use of any personal data that you provide to us via this web site. Oher Castrol websites may contain terms and conditionsthat are different to these terms and conditions. Please check the terms and conditions of each website that you visit.