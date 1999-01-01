Please see the answers to frequently asked questions our technical helpline recieve.
There are 3 ways you can find the right oil for your vehicle
Your vehicle handbook should tell you what viscosity and specification you need and may even recommend a specific product. You can use this information to look at the Castrol pack in a store or on our website and see which one is suitable.
If your car was made after 1995 - You can use the Oil Finder Tool. By putting in your registration number, you can get information and recommendations on suitable Castrol oils for your vehicle**.
The Oil Finder Tool also allows you to look up the Castrol oils for Motorcycles, Off Road and Commercial vehicles as well as Agricultural Machinery, by doing a vehicle search by make and model.
Click here to use the Oil Finder Tool.
**Where a suitable product is available
You can also call Castrol and speak to a technical expert regarding oils for your vehicle if you would like further guidance, or you have special requirements.
Customer services and Technical enquiries*: 0345 082 1719
Castrol MAGNATEC STOP-START oils are suitable for vehicles both with and without the stop-start engine technology installed* and can be mixed safely with pervious MAGNATEC grades of the same viscosity and specification.
The “STOP-START” part of the Castrol MAGNATEC name doesn’t actually refer to the engine technology where the car stops and starts automatically to save fuel and reduce emissions. The MAGNATEC STOP-START refers to the “type” of driving that many of us do during our daily commute.
Each time you drive to work or take your kids to school you have to stop at traffic lights or wait at junctions or in queues of slow moving traffic. All that idling in traffic causes damaging wear in your engine. Castrol MAGNATEC STOP-START specifically protects your engine in busy traffic conditions, offering 20%* more protection from damaging stop-start engine wear.
Always refer to the handbook to ensure correct specification / viscosity oil is used
*versus industry limit in the OM646LA engine test.
Please note that all enquiries will be managed by the Global team based in the UK.
|General enquiries, Customer services and orders*:
|0345 600 8125
|Technical enquiries*:
|0345 082 1719
|Classic oils inquiries:
|01954 231668
|Media enquiries:
|0207 496 4076
|Automotive Technical Enquiries & Support:
|autotechenquiries@castrol.com
|Industrial Technical Enquiries & Support:
|indtech@castrol.com
|Sales Enquiry:
|customerServices1@castrol.com
|Media Enquiry:
|press_office@castrol.com
|Classic oils sales:
|sales@classicoils.co.uk
|Classic oils Technical Enquiries & Support:
|oilinfo@classicoils.co.uk
Castrol UK
Castrol Ltd, Castrol Technology Centre
Whitchurch Hill
Pangbourne
Berkshire
RG8 7QR
United Kingdom
Please address to the relevant department (i.e. Technical Enquiries)
Castrol Classic Oils
Cambridge
CB24 4QZ
England
For careers or job vacancies please visit Castrol careers.