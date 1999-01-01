There are 3 ways you can find the right oil for your vehicle

1. Your vehicle handbook

Your vehicle handbook should tell you what viscosity and specification you need and may even recommend a specific product. You can use this information to look at the Castrol pack in a store or on our website and see which one is suitable.

2. Find the right oil tool

If your car was made after 1995 - You can use the Oil Finder Tool. By putting in your registration number, you can get information and recommendations on suitable Castrol oils for your vehicle**.

The Oil Finder Tool also allows you to look up the Castrol oils for Motorcycles, Off Road and Commercial vehicles as well as Agricultural Machinery, by doing a vehicle search by make and model.

Click here to use the Oil Finder Tool.

**Where a suitable product is available

3. Call us

You can also call Castrol and speak to a technical expert regarding oils for your vehicle if you would like further guidance, or you have special requirements.

Customer services and Technical enquiries*: 0345 082 1719