Unless specified otherwise, references in this website to “Castrol” or the “Castrol Group” shall mean Castrol Limited and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Other Castrol websites may contain terms and conditions that are different to these terms and conditions. Please check the terms and conditions of each website that you visit.

Visitors to this website are bound by the terms and conditions set out below. By progressing beyond this screen, you are deemed to accept them. Our Privacy statement governs the use of any personal data that you provide to us via this website. Click on the link in the footer of this page to read our Privacy statement.

Our liability to you



Castrol Limited is providing this website on an “as is” or “as available” basis, and makes no representations or warranties of any kind with respect to this website or its contents. The information contained in this website is not comprehensive. Despite our efforts, it may not be accurate, up to date or applicable to the circumstances of any particular case. We cannot accept any liability for any inaccuracies or omissions in this website and any decisions you make based on information contained in this website are your sole responsibility. Neither Castrol Limited nor the Castrol Group accept liability for any direct, indirect, special, consequential or other loss or damage of whatsoever kind arising out of access to, or the use of this website or any information contained in it. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Castrol Limited and the Castrol Group remain liable for any fraudulent misrepresentations contained in this website and for any death or personal injury resulting from our negligence.

The downloading of material from this website is done at your own risk. Castrol Limited does not guarantee or warrant that such materials are free of viruses, worms, trojan horses or other destructive codes. It is your sole responsibility to implement safeguards to protect your computer system and data, and you are responsible for the entire costs of any service, repairs or corrections necessary as a result of the use of this website.

The limitations and exclusions set out in this website shall apply to the fullest extent permitted by the applicable law.



Product information

Where we have provided information about Castrol products on this website including, but not limited to, product data sheets, material safety data sheets, and technical data sheets, all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this information is accurate as of the date of issue of such documents. Nevertheless, such information may be affected by changes subsequent to the date of issue in the blend formulation, methods of application of any of the products referred to or in the requirements of any specification approval relating to any such products. The properties and specifications of Castrol products may vary from one country to another. Please contact your local Castrol office before using any products in a manner other than as directed. For the avoidance of doubt, liability for product information on this website shall be governed by the terms of the “Our liability to you” section above.



Use of any hyperlink



Neither Castrol Limited nor the Castrol Group are responsible for the content of any other website, including any website through which you may have gained access to our website or to which you may gain access from our website. We do not accept any liability in connection with any such sites or links.

Where we provide a hyperlink to a third party’s website, we do so because we believe in good faith that such a website contains or may contain material which is relevant to that on our website. Such a hyperlink does not signify that Castrol Limited or the Castrol Group have reviewed or approve of the connected third party’s website or its contents – indeed in certain instances a hyperlink may connect you to a third party’s website containing views contrary to those expressed on our website or otherwise held by Castrol Limited or the Castrol Group. Different terms and conditions may apply to your use of such third party websites and the sharing tools and you are advised to review such terms and conditions prior to usage. Further, the providers of such third party websites and the sharing tools may have privacy policies and practices that are different from our Privacy Statement. You are advised to check the privacy policies and practices of such providers and contact the operator if you have any concerns or questions.



Trademarks



The Castrol name and the Castrol logo are registered trademarks of Castrol Limited, used under licence. All other trademarks, product names, and company names or logos used in this website are the property of either their respective owners or Castrol Limited. No permission or licence (whether express or implied) is hereby granted regarding the use of any such trade marks, get-up, product names, logos or titles, and such use may constitute infringement of the holder’s rights.



Copyright



The copyright in the contents and any downloads from this website is owned by Castrol Limited, the Castrol Group or third parties. All rights reserved. Castrol Ltd, Castrol Technology Centre, Whitchurch Hill, Pangbourne, Berkshire, RG8 7QR United Kingdom.

You are responsible for obeying all applicable copyright laws. We permit you to make copies of this website as necessary incidental acts during your viewing of it, and you may take a print for your personal use of so much of the website as is reasonable for private purposes. All other use is strictly prohibited. You may not frame this site nor link to a page other than the home page without our express written permission.



Non-personal information



Other than in respect of personal information which will be treated in accordance with the Privacy Statement that appears in this website, if you (and those who act on your behalf) provide information, concepts, know-how or ideas to us, you agree that we have unlimited rights to such information without payment to you or others and that we may use such information in any way we choose. Such information shall be deemed to be non-confidential and non-proprietary.

You are responsible for ensuring that any material information (including without limitation, data, text, software, music, sound, photographs, graphics, video, messages or any other materials whatsoever), you place on or transmit through the website is truthful, accurate and not misleading and offered in good faith and that you have the right to post or transmit such information.

We reserve the right (but not the obligation) in our sole discretion to refuse or delete any of your content as well as suspend or terminate without notice your access to the website upon a violation or attempted violation of the terms and conditions of this website.



Prohibited actions



In your use of the website you must not:

Knowingly introduce viruses, trojans, worms, logic bombs or other material which is malicious or technologically harmful;

Attempt to gain unauthorised access to our website, the server on which our website is stored or any server, computer or database connected to our website;

Interfere with, intercept or expropriate any system, data or information;

Post, email, link, or otherwise transmit or use the website in furtherance of any unlawful, harmful, harassing, defamatory or otherwise objectionable material of any kind, or any material that Castrol in its sole discretion does not wish to be posted or transmitted on the website;

Post, email, or otherwise transmit images, software, text, or other material protected by intellectual property laws, including without limitation copyright or trademark laws and rights of privacy unless you own or control the rights thereto or have received all necessary authorisations to do the same;

Engage in and/or encourage conduct that would violate any applicable law or regulation;• engage in conduct which could damage or impair the intended operability of the website;

Impersonate any individual or entity, falsely state or otherwise misrepresent your identity or affiliation in any way;

Engage in marketing or promotion of goods or services;

Assist or permit any persons in engaging in any of the activities described above.

User communications areas



The website may contain areas where users communicate with each other, including but not limited to blogs, bulletin boards, calendars, chat areas, or personal web pages. Castrol has the right but not the obligation to monitor or review any part of the website including the user communication areas.

Castrol, at its sole discretion and without prior notice, may at any time review, remove or otherwise block any material posted. Save as set out in the “Our liability to you” section of these terms and conditions, Castrol shall have no liability related to the content of any communications made in these areas.

By making submitting any content to the website, you hereby grant to Castrol the unlimited right and permission to use the submission or any part thereof, and your name, picture, likeness, voice, performance, and biographical information and well as any other information you provide to Castrol, anywhere in the world, at any time, in any manner, media or venue (whether now known or hereafter devised) and for any lawful purpose whatsoever, including, without limitation, for purposes of advertising, promotion or trade in promoting and publicising Castrol and its products and services.



Changes to this website



The information, material and content provided in the pages of this website may be changed at any time without notice. Changes may also be made to the terms and conditions of this website at any time. You agree to review the terms and conditions regularly and your continued access to or use of this website will mean that you agree to any changes. Some of the provisions contained in these terms and conditions may also be superseded by provisions or notices published elsewhere on this website.



What law governs this website?



Your use of this website and downloads from it, and the operation of these terms and conditions, shall be governed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. The courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any dispute arising out of your use of this website.

In the event that any or any part of the terms contained in these terms and conditions shall be determined by any competent authority to be invalid, unlawful, or unenforceable to any extent, such terms shall to that extent be severed from the remaining terms which shall continue to be valid and enforceable to the fullest extent permitted by the applicable law.

Attestation note



Copyright © Castrol Limited 2026

