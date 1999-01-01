Welcome to the castrol.com/sg website.
This website is owned and operated by :
Castrol Singapore Pte Limited (202034037D)
Registered Office Address : 10 Jalan Tepong, Singapore 619328.
Toll Free : 800-120-7082
E-mail : castrolsgcsu@castrol.com
Visitors to this website are bound by the terms and conditions set out below. By progressing beyond this screen, you are deemed to accept them. Our privacy statement governs the use of any personal data that you provide to us via this web site. Other Castrol websites may contain terms and conditions that are different to these terms and conditions. Please check the terms and conditions of each website that you visit.