Win your dream sporting adventure with Castrol and Autobarn promotion Terms and Conditions

The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entrant is deemed invalid or a prize is unclaimed ( Reserve Entrants ).

The first valid entry drawn randomly from the entries received during the Competition Period will win the prize.

There will be 1 winner determined in respect of this competition. There will be 1 draw conducted.

For Qualifying Purchases made in-store, entries will be recorded via the Accelerate Rewards database and are deemed to be received at the time of receipt into the Accelerate Rewards database. For Qualifying Purchases made online, entries will be deemed to be received once the order has either been shipped or collected (for click and collect orders). If you make a Qualifying Purchase online up until 11:59pm (AEDT) on 31 October 2026 you have up until close of business at your local store on Tuesday 03 November 2026 to collect your ‘click and collect’ order, to receive an entry into the draw. If you don’t collect your order by the time and date stated above, your entry/entries will not be included in the draw

You consent to receive future marketing from Autobarn when you register for an Accelerate Rewards membership. If you opt-out of receiving these materials at any time during the Competition Period, your entry/ies will be deemed invalid. The Promoters are not responsible if your mobile device/desktop is not sufficiently capable for the purpose of making a Qualifying Purchase.

To automatically receive an entry, you must, during the Competition Period: Be a member of Accelerate Rewards. If you are not already a registered Accelerate Rewards member, become a member of the Accelerate Rewards membership program by either: (a) registering in-store at the checkout; or (b) visiting the Autobarn website ( https://autobarn.com.au ) and following the prompts to register for Accelerate Rewards. Then make a Qualifying Purchase either: (a) from a participating Store and, at the time of making your purchase, provide your registered Accelerate Rewards membership details at the checkout; or (b) make a Qualifying Purchase from an Online Store; and (c) enter your Accelerate Rewards membership number as part of the online purchase process.

Spend $50 or more on any Castrol product/s at a Store, including an Online Store in one transaction (

(a) the Promoter; (b) any companies or Commonwealth, State, Territory or local government agencies where the rules or guidelines applicable to such company or agency prohibit receipt of a prize; and (c) the agencies, companies or participating premises associated with this competition.

Membership of the Accelerate Rewards membership program (and, consequently, participation in this competition) is subject to the terms and conditions which apply to the Accelerate Rewards membership program available at https://autobarn.com.au/ab/pages/accelerate-rewards-terms-and-conditions , as amended from time to time. You will consent to receive direct marketing from Autobarn when you register for an Accelerate Rewards membership program. Note that signing up/opting in to Accelerate Rewards (and consequently, participation in this promotion) is subject to Autobarn’s Privacy Policy which is available at https://autobarn.com.au/ab/pages/privacy-policy as amended from time to time. You should contact Autobarn if you have any queries.

Australian residents who: (a) are aged 18 or over; and (b) are/become a member of the Accelerate Rewards membership program and hold a valid membership up until the time the prize is awarded; and (c) remain opted-in to receive direct marketing from Autobarn via the Accelerate Rewards membership program up until the prize is awarded.

1. These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information about prizes and how to enter forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By entering, you accept these Terms and Conditions.



Entry

2. Your entry must be received during the Competition Period and will be deemed to be received only when received by the Promoter. If you return a Qualifying Purchase your entry may be deemed invalid at the Promoter’s discretion (unless product is defective). The Promoter is not liable for any problems with communications networks outside its reasonable control. You are responsible for your own costs associated with entering. If you enter using automatically generated entries or multiple phone numbers/email addresses/addresses/aliases, you may be disqualified.



Prizes



3. Prizes and all elements of prizes must be taken as specified, as and when offered and cannot be altered or changed in any way by you or will be forfeited, and if forfeited, the Promoter will not be liable. If you forfeit the prize or any element of the prize for whatever reason, you will not be given cash or any alternative prize as a substitute. Prize/s are subject to any additional terms and conditions imposed by the relevant supplier or the Promoter.



4. You are responsible for all other unspecified costs related to the prize.

5. The Promoter is not responsible for any dispute between you and any person with whom you choose to, or choose not to, share a prize.



General



6. Any material failure by you to comply with the conditions imposed by the prize supplier(s) may result in the prize being cancelled or withdrawn without liability for the Promoter or the prize supplier(s).



7. You must, if required by the Promoter, sign disclaimer and release forms provided by the Promoter in favour of the Promoter and other parties before taking the prize. If you do not sign, your entry will be deemed invalid and you will lose any entitlement to the prize.



8. If you or your entry are deemed by the Promoter to breach these Terms and Conditions materially your entry (or at the Promoter's discretion, all of your entries) may be discarded. The Promoter may, at any time, require you to produce documentation to establish to the Promoter's reasonable satisfaction the validity of your entries and/or verifying your identity (including documentation establishing your identity, age, place of residence and place of employment). Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not waive those rights.



9. You must not:



(a) tamper with the entry process (including but not limited to manipulating the system via bots, script use, or any other means to circumvent the entry process);

(b) engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the competition;

(c) act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;

(d) do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this competition;

(e) breach any law; or

(f) behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate.



10. If you, in the reasonable opinion of the Promoter (and/or a medical professional, as relevant to the circumstances), are intoxicated, under the influence of alcohol or any other drug, behave aggressively or offensively, or behave in a manner which may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or the agencies or companies associated with this competition, is contrary to law or is otherwise inappropriate, the Promoter may cancel the prize or restrict you from participating in any elements of the prize, at its discretion.



11. The Promoter is not liable for entries, prize claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside the Promoter's reasonable control, including failure of any third parties to forward entry forms for inclusion in the draw, where relevant..



12. If any dispute arises between you and the Promoter concerning the conduct of this competition or claiming a prize, the Promoter will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, the Promoter’s decision in connection with all aspects of this competition is final.



13. Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged nor redeemed for cash. Without limiting any other term of these Terms and Conditions, all prizes (and elements of prizes) must be taken as and when specified, or will be forfeited with no replacement. The prize values are correct as at the date of preparing these Terms and Conditions and include any applicable GST. The Promoter is not responsible for any change in prize value. You agree that if a prize (or element of a prize) is unavailable for any reason the Promoter may provide another item of equal or higher value, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities.



14. By entering, you request that your full address not be published.

15. If this competition cannot run as planned for any reason beyond the Promoter's control (for example due to software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, government directives, a pandemic, public health orders and the like), the Promoter may end, change, suspend or cancel the competition or disqualify affected entries/entrants, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities.



16. The Promoter is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you winning a prize. You should seek independent financial advice. If for GST purposes this competition results in any supply being made for non-monetary consideration, you must follow the Australian Taxation Office’s stated view that where the parties are at arm’s length, goods and services exchanged are of equal GST inclusive market values.



Liability

17. You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this competition and cannot be excluded or restricted. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights. See www.accc.gov.au for more information about those rights.

18. Subject to the previous paragraph, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this competition are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense, damage, personal injury (including allergies, skin conditions or other reactions, as relevant), illness or death suffered in connection with this competition or any prize, except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law).

19: Without limiting the previous paragraphs, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this competition are not liable for any loss of, damage to or delay in delivery of prize/s, or for any damage that occurs to displayed prize/s (where relevant), due to circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control. Unless otherwise specified, prize/s will only be delivered to addresses in Australia.

20. This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and X. You provide your information to the Promoter and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.