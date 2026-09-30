Promoter
Castrol Australia Pty. Limited (ABN 87 008 459 407), having its principal office at Level 17, 717 Bourke Street, Docklands VIC 3008.
Competition Period
12.01am (AEST) on 30/09/2026 to 11.59pm (AEDT) on 31/10/2026.
Who can enter?
Australian residents who:
Membership of the Accelerate Rewards membership program (and, consequently, participation in this competition) is subject to the terms and conditions which apply to the Accelerate Rewards membership program available at
Who can’t enter?
|Directors, officers, management and employees (and their immediate families) of:
(a) the Promoter;
(b) any companies or Commonwealth, State, Territory or local government agencies where the rules or guidelines applicable to such company or agency prohibit receipt of a prize; and
(c) the agencies, companies or participating premises associated with this competition.
Where will the competition run?
The promotion will run in participating Autobarn stores in Australia (Stores) including online at www.autobarn.com.au (Online Store).
Qualifying Purchase
Spend $50 or more on any Castrol product/s at a Store, including an Online Store in one transaction (Qualifying Purchase).
Entry instructions
To automatically receive an entry, you must, during the Competition Period:
You consent to receive future marketing from Autobarn when you register for an Accelerate Rewards membership. If you opt-out of receiving these materials at any time during the Competition Period, your entry/ies will be deemed invalid.
For Qualifying Purchases made in-store, entries will be recorded via the Accelerate Rewards database and are deemed to be received at the time of receipt into the Accelerate Rewards database.
|How many winners will there be and how will they be chosen?
There will be 1 winner determined in respect of this competition.
The draw will be held at 12pm (AEDT) on 13/11/2026 at Gadens Lawyers, Level 13, 447 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000.
The first valid entry drawn randomly from the entries received during the Competition Period will win the prize.
The Promoter may draw additional reserve entries in a draw and record them in order, in case a winning entrant is deemed invalid or a prize is unclaimed (Reserve Entrants).
|What can I win?
|There is 1 prize available in respect to this competition.
The prize is a “Dream Sporting Adventure” provided as an Australian Sports Marketing Ultimate Experience Card valued at $20,000.
Terms and Conditions for the Australian Sports Marketing Ultimate Experience Card can be found at https://www.australiansportsmarketing.com.au/the-ultimate-experience-card/
|Total prize pool
|The total prize pool is valued at $20,000.
|How many times can I enter?
|You can enter multiple times, provided you only enter once per Qualifying Purchase transaction.
For clarity, if you spent $150 in one Qualifying Purchase transaction, you will only receive 1 entry.
Each entry must be submitted separately in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.
|How and when will the winner be informed?
|The winner will be notified by phone in writing by email within 7 days of determination and will have their first name initial, last name and postcode published on
https://www.castrol.com/en_au/australia/home/termsandconditions/autobarn-castrol-month.html (Website) on 20/11/2026 for a period of 28 days.
Winner details - B, Duncan 5606
|Unclaimed prize
|Prize claim date: 5pm (AEDT) on 07/12/2026.
Unclaimed prize determination: 12pm (AEDT) on 08/12/2026 at the same location as the original draw.
If the prize has not been accepted or claimed by the prize claim date above or if, after making all reasonable attempts, the Promoter can't contact the winner (or the winner does not contact the Promoter) by the prize claim date above, the relevant entry will be discarded and the Promoter will re-award the prize to a Reserve Entrant or carry out an unclaimed prize draw at the date, time and place stated above to randomly distribute the prize amongst valid entrants.
Any winner will be informed by phone in writing by email within 7 days of determination and will also have their first name initial, last name and postcode published on the Website on 15/12/2026 for a period of 28 days.
If the prize remains un-won at the end of this competition, or if the prize winner cannot be found, that information will be published on the Website on 08/01/2027.
|Collection and use of your personal information
|If you are a winner, the Promoter may ask you to take part in some publicity, photography and other promotional activity as the Promoter requires, without any compensation. You consent to the Promoter using your name and image in any promotional or advertising activity.
The Promoter collects personal information about you in order to conduct and manage the competition and the award of any prize. If the personal information requested is not provided, you may not be able to participate. The Promoter may also use your personal information to help improve its goods and services. The Promoter may share your personal information with the Promoter’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners. The Promoter and its Australian related companies and promotional partners may contact you with special offers and marketing via any medium including mail, telephone and commercial electronic messages (including email and SMS) provided that where required by the Spam Act 2003 (Cth), the Promoter includes a functional unsubscribe facility in each direct marketing communication it sends you that you may use to opt-out of any further such communications and provided that the functional unsubscribe facility complies with the Spam Regulations 2021 (Cth).
By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in this manner and you consent to receive email or SMS messages from the Promoter without any functional unsubscribe facility if they relate primarily to the conduct of this competition. Your personal information may be disclosed to overseas locations such as New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Malaysia, the Philippines and India.
The Promoter’s Privacy Policy (available at www.castrol.com/en_au/australia) states:
(a) how you can seek access to the personal information the Promoter holds and seek the correction of such information; and
(b) how you can complain about a breach of privacy and how the Promoter will deal with such a complaint.
|Permit numbers
|Authorised under:
ACT Permit No. TP26/02053
SA Licence No. T26/1548
NSW Authority No. TP/00651
1. These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information about prizes and how to enter forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By entering, you accept these Terms and Conditions.
Entry
2. Your entry must be received during the Competition Period and will be deemed to be received only when received by the Promoter. If you return a Qualifying Purchase your entry may be deemed invalid at the Promoter’s discretion (unless product is defective). The Promoter is not liable for any problems with communications networks outside its reasonable control. You are responsible for your own costs associated with entering. If you enter using automatically generated entries or multiple phone numbers/email addresses/addresses/aliases, you may be disqualified.
Prizes
3. Prizes and all elements of prizes must be taken as specified, as and when offered and cannot be altered or changed in any way by you or will be forfeited, and if forfeited, the Promoter will not be liable. If you forfeit the prize or any element of the prize for whatever reason, you will not be given cash or any alternative prize as a substitute. Prize/s are subject to any additional terms and conditions imposed by the relevant supplier or the Promoter.
4. You are responsible for all other unspecified costs related to the prize.
5. The Promoter is not responsible for any dispute between you and any person with whom you choose to, or choose not to, share a prize.
General
6. Any material failure by you to comply with the conditions imposed by the prize supplier(s) may result in the prize being cancelled or withdrawn without liability for the Promoter or the prize supplier(s).
7. You must, if required by the Promoter, sign disclaimer and release forms provided by the Promoter in favour of the Promoter and other parties before taking the prize. If you do not sign, your entry will be deemed invalid and you will lose any entitlement to the prize.
8. If you or your entry are deemed by the Promoter to breach these Terms and Conditions materially your entry (or at the Promoter's discretion, all of your entries) may be discarded. The Promoter may, at any time, require you to produce documentation to establish to the Promoter's reasonable satisfaction the validity of your entries and/or verifying your identity (including documentation establishing your identity, age, place of residence and place of employment). Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not waive those rights.
9. You must not:
(a) tamper with the entry process (including but not limited to manipulating the system via bots, script use, or any other means to circumvent the entry process);
(b) engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the competition;
(c) act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;
(d) do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this competition;
(e) breach any law; or
(f) behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate.
10. If you, in the reasonable opinion of the Promoter (and/or a medical professional, as relevant to the circumstances), are intoxicated, under the influence of alcohol or any other drug, behave aggressively or offensively, or behave in a manner which may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or the agencies or companies associated with this competition, is contrary to law or is otherwise inappropriate, the Promoter may cancel the prize or restrict you from participating in any elements of the prize, at its discretion.
11. The Promoter is not liable for entries, prize claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted for reasons outside the Promoter's reasonable control, including failure of any third parties to forward entry forms for inclusion in the draw, where relevant..
12. If any dispute arises between you and the Promoter concerning the conduct of this competition or claiming a prize, the Promoter will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, the Promoter’s decision in connection with all aspects of this competition is final.
13. Prizes cannot be transferred or exchanged nor redeemed for cash. Without limiting any other term of these Terms and Conditions, all prizes (and elements of prizes) must be taken as and when specified, or will be forfeited with no replacement. The prize values are correct as at the date of preparing these Terms and Conditions and include any applicable GST. The Promoter is not responsible for any change in prize value. You agree that if a prize (or element of a prize) is unavailable for any reason the Promoter may provide another item of equal or higher value, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities.
14. By entering, you request that your full address not be published.
15. If this competition cannot run as planned for any reason beyond the Promoter's control (for example due to software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, government directives, a pandemic, public health orders and the like), the Promoter may end, change, suspend or cancel the competition or disqualify affected entries/entrants, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities.
16. The Promoter is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you winning a prize. You should seek independent financial advice. If for GST purposes this competition results in any supply being made for non-monetary consideration, you must follow the Australian Taxation Office’s stated view that where the parties are at arm’s length, goods and services exchanged are of equal GST inclusive market values.
Liability
17. You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this competition and cannot be excluded or restricted. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights. See www.accc.gov.au for more information about those rights.
18. Subject to the previous paragraph, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this competition are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense, damage, personal injury (including allergies, skin conditions or other reactions, as relevant), illness or death suffered in connection with this competition or any prize, except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law).
19: Without limiting the previous paragraphs, the Promoter and the agencies and companies associated with this competition are not liable for any loss of, damage to or delay in delivery of prize/s, or for any damage that occurs to displayed prize/s (where relevant), due to circumstances beyond the Promoter's reasonable control. Unless otherwise specified, prize/s will only be delivered to addresses in Australia.
20. This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and X. You provide your information to the Promoter and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.