This website is owned and operated by Castrol Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd. 6th Floor of The Ridge Tower at 1 Discovery Place (the "Discovery Building"), Sandhurst, Sandton, 2196, South Africa.
Access to, and the use of this website is subject to the provisions of this legal notice.
All copyright in this website (including, but not limited to, web content and information, data, logos, photographs and graphical images) is owned by Castrol. You may print or download material from this website for non-commercial and information purposes only, provided such material is not stored on any medium other than for subsequent viewing, or it is not reproduced, modified, adapted or processed in any way.
No part of this website may be reproduced or stored in any other website or included in any public or private electronic retrieval system or service without Castrol’s prior written permission.
This website is only intended to provide general information regarding Castrol and its products and services. It is not intended to provide exhaustive treatment of any subject dealt with and Castrol expressly reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to alter nor amend any information set out in this website without notice.
Accordingly, the information in this website is not intended to constitute professional advice and any decisions you make based on information contained in this website are your sole responsibility.
Your attention is drawn to the fact that information transmitted via the Internet, including without limitation e-mail, is susceptible to monitoring and interception. You are therefore discouraged from transmitting to Castrol any information that may be confidential, proprietary or sensitive. You shall bear all risk of transmitting such information in this manner and under no circumstances will Castrol be liable for any loss, harm or damage suffered by you as a result thereof. Castrol reserves the right to request independent verification of any information transmitted via e-mail and you consent to such verification should Castrol deem it necessary.
Other than in respect of personal information which will be treated in accordance with Castrol’s Privacy Statement, if you provide information to us, you agree that we have unlimited rights to such information and that we may use such information in any way we choose. Such information shall be deemed to be non-confidential.
This website and the information contained herein is provided as is and Castrol makes no express or implied representations or warranties with regard thereto. Without limiting the generality of the aforegoing:
All the provisions of this legal notice shall be severable and no provision shall be affected by the invalidity of any other provisions of this legal notice.
This legal notice shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa, ignoring its private international laws, and all disputes, actions and other matters relating to this website will be determined in accordance with such law. The parties to any dispute arising out of this legal notice and/or the use of website hereby consent to the non-exclusive jurisdiction of the High Court of South Africa (Cape of Good Hope Provincial Division).