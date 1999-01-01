Welcome to the castrol.com/my website.
This website is owned and operated by :
Castrol Lubricants (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
with registration number 198701007157 (165875-W)
[formerly known as BP Castrol Lubricants (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.].
Registered Office Address : Lot No. 197 II & 197 III, Jalan Pelabuhan Utara, 42000 Pelabuhan Klang, Selangor, Malaysia.
Toll Free : 1800-81-6530
E-mail : customer.services@castrol.com
Visitors to this website are bound by the terms and conditions set out below. By progressing beyond this screen, you are deemed to accept them. Our Privacy Statement governs the use of any personal data that you provide to us via this website. Other Castrol website may contain terms and conditions that are different to these terms and conditions. Please check the terms and conditions of each website that you visit.