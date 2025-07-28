Key elemental parameters have become a staple of analysis programmes, and for good reason. In the same way that simple blood tests can identify health issues in our body, oil monitoring reveals the condition of the oil and the system itself, which in turn helps to take corrective action to prevent expensive repairs or shutdowns.

We recently introduced Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions, a new offer to help industrial customers prevent costly downtime, optimise lubricant consumption and extend asset life through predictive maintenance intelligence. Our initial focus is providing predictive analysis by leveraging sensor-based technology and IoT platforms for neat oil applications.

We are not replacing traditional elemental oil analysis. Yet by focusing on certain parameters that are major indicators of oil failure, we can provide actionable intelligence in near real time that keeps industrial equipment working for longer.

Conventional used oil analysis

Analysing the elemental composition of lubricant samples allows operators to detect issues early, prevent unexpected downtime and optimise their lubrication. However, this can be a drawn-out process that can take up to 2-4 weeks. Once samples have been taken, sent to the lab and analysed by a third party, further degradation causing significant downtime could have taken place.