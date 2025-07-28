A blog by Dr Laxmikant Tiwari, Industrial Technology Director
Key elemental parameters have become a staple of analysis programmes, and for good reason. In the same way that simple blood tests can identify health issues in our body, oil monitoring reveals the condition of the oil and the system itself, which in turn helps to take corrective action to prevent expensive repairs or shutdowns.
We recently introduced Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions, a new offer to help industrial customers prevent costly downtime, optimise lubricant consumption and extend asset life through predictive maintenance intelligence. Our initial focus is providing predictive analysis by leveraging sensor-based technology and IoT platforms for neat oil applications.
We are not replacing traditional elemental oil analysis. Yet by focusing on certain parameters that are major indicators of oil failure, we can provide actionable intelligence in near real time that keeps industrial equipment working for longer.
Analysing the elemental composition of lubricant samples allows operators to detect issues early, prevent unexpected downtime and optimise their lubrication. However, this can be a drawn-out process that can take up to 2-4 weeks. Once samples have been taken, sent to the lab and analysed by a third party, further degradation causing significant downtime could have taken place.
For some industrial operations, a quicker solution is required. For example, in automotive manufacturing, where quality and precision are crucial, or steel production, where maximum uptime in extreme conditions is needed, near real-time monitoring is more appropriate.
Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions utilises smart sensors to track and observe key parameters that can indicate poor lubricant health:
As part of the Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions offer, advanced sensors provide a continuous assessment of these parameters, delivering readings every 15 minutes compared to the traditional cycles. An innovative IoT platform, known as Castrol SmartMonitor, helps operators visualise this data with specified parameters,providing visibility to comprehensive health of the lubrican. Alerts are triggered when the key parameters deviate these limits, allowing corrective action to be made rapidly to avoid failure.
Combining this predictive, data-led intelligence with human expertise can optimise industrial operations. While sensors provide the data, its Castrol experts that understand the equipment, their optimal parameters and operational context to set up effective real-time monitoring that can significantly reduce the operator burden and allow maintenance staff to focus on what matters most: their equipment.
By monitoring these parameters in real-time, companies can take their maintenance from reactive to predictive to protect their assets while reducing downtime and optimising efficiency.
Dr Laxmikant Tiwari is a global technology leader with over 25yrs of experience where he has held numerous roles in automotive, marine, energy and industrial lubricant technology and has led to numerous global product launches. He is a fellow of Royal Society of chemistry and a chartered chemist.