Every minute of machine failure chips away at productivity, drives up costs, and risks reputational damage. Yet for decades, many businesses have accepted reactive maintenance - waiting for something to go wrong - simply because they lacked real-time visibility into what was happening inside their machines.

Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions (CILS) is a new offer which aspires to reshape maintenance culture from reactive to predictive, helping industrial customers prevent costly downtime, optimise lubricant consumption and extend asset life through intelligent maintenance.



The problem with traditional maintenance



Historically, oil condition monitoring relied on manual sampling and lab analysis. Rightly, it’s a trusted and important way to detect wear, contamination, and oil degradation early. However, this process can take between 1 or 2 weeks, creating potential failure development periods. By the time results were available, the oil could already have degraded, or worse, caused equipment damage. Maintenance teams often change oil based on schedules – not actual condition - leading to either premature oil changes or missed warning signs of contamination and wear.

With poor lubrication a leading cause of mechanical failure - it contributes to 43% of mechanical failures, 54% of bearing failures, and 70% of equipment failures - digitisation and automation provide opportunities to realise efficiencies and complement the traditional process.

