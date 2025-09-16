Castrol has launched a new SmartCoolant solution – an intelligent, automated coolant management system designed to optimise metalworking fluid performance in real time.

Manufacturers at EMO Hannover 2025 can view Castrol’s new SmartCoolant solution and secure a chance for a free total cost of ownership analysis by Castrol experts

Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has launched Castrol SmartCoolant, a new solution that enables real-time condition monitoring and the automation of coolant management for manufacturers. SmartCoolant will be available across select markets from 2026. Manufacturers can view SmartCoolant at EMO Hannover, the world's leading trade fair for production technology being held from 22-26 September 2025.

Castrol SmartCoolant automatically monitors and refills manufacturing systems, stabilising key coolant parameters such as concentration, pH level, temperature and conductivity. Automating fluid management enables operators to enhance process transparency and reduce operational costs. In addition, SmartCoolant provides reliable lab-quality readings direct to operators in seconds, significantly reducing the traditional monitoring period.

Following successful trials, early customer feedback indicates that SmartCoolant has the potential to reduce operational demands and improve efficiency across several key areas. While the scale of benefits will vary depending on individual operations, some customers anticipate achieving a return on investment within a relatively short timeframe through process optimisation.