Castrol SmartCoolant is a new technical services solution that enables real-time condition monitoring and the automation of coolant management, delivering process transparency, automated maintenance and reduced operational costs.
Castrol, a global leader in lubricants, has launched Castrol SmartCoolant, a new solution that enables real-time condition monitoring and the automation of coolant management for manufacturers. SmartCoolant will be available across select markets from 2026. Manufacturers can view SmartCoolant at EMO Hannover, the world's leading trade fair for production technology being held from 22-26 September 2025.
Castrol SmartCoolant automatically monitors and refills manufacturing systems, stabilising key coolant parameters such as concentration, pH level, temperature and conductivity. Automating fluid management enables operators to enhance process transparency and reduce operational costs. In addition, SmartCoolant provides reliable lab-quality readings direct to operators in seconds, significantly reducing the traditional monitoring period.
Following successful trials, early customer feedback indicates that SmartCoolant has the potential to reduce operational demands and improve efficiency across several key areas. While the scale of benefits will vary depending on individual operations, some customers anticipate achieving a return on investment within a relatively short timeframe through process optimisation.
SmartCoolant is the latest offering from Castrol Intelligent Lubrication Solutions which combines advanced lubricants and expert services with smart technologies to transform lubrication management into an intelligent system. SmartCoolant allows manufacturers to take advantage of Industry 4.0 by enabling the transition to automated, data-driven and proactive coolant management. The solution gives operators access to coolant data through an online portal, opening opportunities to scale quality standards across multiple sites.
Supporting a range of plant layouts and mineral oil, ester-based and synthetic-based water miscible coolants, SmartCoolant devices can be connected to a central system or multiple standalone machines. Castrol is offering manufacturers a chance for a free total cost of ownership analysis by Castrol experts , only available at EMO 2025 (conditions apply). The assessment will give manufacturers an opportunity to understand the impact Castrol solutions could have on their operations.
Castrol, one of the world's leading lubricant brands, has a proud heritage of innovation and fuelling the dreams of pioneers. Our passion for performance, combined with a philosophy of working in partnership, has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants, coolants and greases that have been at the heart of numerous technological feats on land, air, sea and in space for over 125 years.
Castrol serves customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality and cutting-edge technology.
For more information, please visit: www.castrol.com