In my role as Marketing Director at Castrol Industrial, I work on a variety of projects centred around the new world of Intelligent Lubrication.

This is where Castrol’s connected solutions in advanced lubricants, smart technologies and expert consultancy all combine to help manufacturers achieve their goals.

My job is fascinating because it’s so varied. One day I might be meeting Industrial business leaders to learn about their challenges and ambitions. Another day I might find myself talking with technology experts about how advancements in digitisation can help them achieve their manufacturing goals. Next, I’m back working with my team on the possibilities and potential that the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) can deliver for Castrol and our customers.

I like to think that the crux of my job is to drive change, so it’s a real treat for me to lace up my safety boots, get onto the factory floor, and see first-hand how the solutions we work on are delivering real value for the people that use them.