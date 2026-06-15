A blog by Dr Cassandra Higham, Marketing Director at Castrol Industrial
This is where Castrol’s connected solutions in advanced lubricants, smart technologies and expert consultancy all combine to help manufacturers achieve their goals.
My job is fascinating because it’s so varied. One day I might be meeting Industrial business leaders to learn about their challenges and ambitions. Another day I might find myself talking with technology experts about how advancements in digitisation can help them achieve their manufacturing goals. Next, I’m back working with my team on the possibilities and potential that the IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) can deliver for Castrol and our customers.
I like to think that the crux of my job is to drive change, so it’s a real treat for me to lace up my safety boots, get onto the factory floor, and see first-hand how the solutions we work on are delivering real value for the people that use them.
Castrol SmartCoolant at the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC)
Discover more about automated coolant management enabling real-time monitoring, precision, and predictive maintenance.
Over the past 6 months, alongside our official distribution partners Certas Lubrication Solutions, the Castrol team has been working at the AMRC – the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, at Sheffield University.
The AMRC is a truly impressive organisation, run by passionate, expert, and visionary people. One of their many initiatives is to study how big data and digital technology are transforming manufacturing. Whether it’s improving assembly processes or monitoring equipment, they are proving how digitisation is helping manufacturers work smarter, and how that is delivering real value.
One of the key members of the AMRC team we worked with was Dr. Jack Secker, Technical Fellow.
Back in September 2026, we installed our latest Castrol SmartCoolant automated fluid management system on the AMRC’s brand-new Heller F6000 5-axis machining centre.
That unit is running with one of our advanced metalworking cutting coolant, Castrol Hysol XBB.
Intelligent lubrication with Castrol SmartCoolant can lead to a host of benefits such as automated maintenance, process transparency and reduced operational costs. During our recent visit. Dr. Secker told us what those benefits meant to him and the team at the AMRC.
For manufactures, having real-time data at your fingertips is already a leap forward, but the new level of control offers another big advantage too. The technicians can just walk up to the machine and check the SmartCoolant control panel to take a reading or adjust a level. The same coolant data is also available via an online portal, opening opportunities to scale quality standards across multiple sites.
Spending time with the AMRC team, the genuine enthusiasm for our solution was brilliant to see and that enthusiasm is matched by other industry thought leaders. Lubrication expert and influencer Rafe Britton visited the AMRC during one of the times I was at the site and gave Castrol SmartCoolant his seal of approval.
At the AMRC, they use a single SmartCoolant AS20 attached to a standalone machine, but Castrol SmartCoolant supports a variety of plant layouts. Many of our customers connect the device to a Central System. Alternatively, if you want to extend the same functionality to multiple standalone machines, you can do that by adding one or more of our Castrol SmartCoolant ASC units. SmartCoolant is a flexible, modular system that we can adapt around your site.
As I often tell customers, at Castrol we know that making the leap to new technologies is a big commitment. So we say ‘start small’, let our team help guide you, and scale up once you have seen the benefits add up.
As well as at the AMRC, Castrol’s Smart technologies are being used in a variety of Industrial businesses such as auto manufacturing, metal manufacturing and aerospace. The impact of preventative lubrication monitoring is already evident across these sectors.
In the trials of Castrol SmartCoolant so far, our customers are showing reports of significantly reduced waste, reduced labour costs, extended emulsion life, and decreased tooling expenses. That’s a clear business case for any manufacturing business when continuous improvement is an ongoing goal.
At Castrol, we know that the Industrial manufacturing sector never stands still. It’s constantly evolving. So when you spend time at a place like the AMRC, it’s proof that the industry is in a transformative period right now. Things are changing so fast and progress is driving productivity, precision and performance. It’s so exciting to be part of it.
Our vision is a world where customers have got the very best advanced lubricants but also have capabilities to monitor and operate systems and processes as effectively as possible. That means they need to have the very best digital tools on site, to collect actionable data about lubricant use in real-time.
We want our customers to be able to predict problems, not just react to them. My personal view, it that alongside digital advancements, human know-how is also vital. With expert partners like Castrol and Certas at your side we can help you adopt these new ways of working with real confidence.
So you have more control, can be more productive and be able to minimise waste and cut inefficiency. By adopting tools like SmartCoolant you are getting a real competitive advantage.