Industrial manufacturers are leaving operational value on the table – a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) approach with Castrol could deliver savings.
Industrial manufacturers are often focused on lubricant cost, but the biggest opportunities can sit elsewhere in the operation. Downtime, maintenance, waste, productivity and asset reliability all contribute to the total cost of operation. Castrol helps manufacturers uncover these hidden costs and identify practical opportunities for improvement, often starting with a single operational challenge.
The iceberg represents the hidden performance opportunity within industrial operations. While lubricant cost is easy to see, the larger value often comes from addressing the unseen drivers of cost and efficiency that influence productivity, equipment reliability and operational performance.
Viewing lubrication through a TCO lens transforms it from a consumable cost into a system-level performance lever. Many of the most successful TCO projects do not begin with a full operational review. They start with a practical question:
By investigating a specific challenge, organisations can begin to understand the wider operational and financial impact.
What starts as a maintenance issue often reveals a much larger opportunity to improve reliability, productivity and cost.
Every operation has opportunities that are easy to overlook. The case studies below show how organisations uncovered hidden costs and inefficiencies, then worked to improve reliability, productivity and operational performance through a total cost approach.
The results demonstrate why looking beyond lubricant cost can reveal far greater value across the operation.*
A UK automotive manufacturer discovered that coolant consumption and fluid waste were creating significant hidden costs across its operation. Explore how a site-wide TCO programme delivered £330k in savings while reducing coolant consumption by 26% and fluid waste by 80%.
Frequent tool breakages and high coolant consumption were impacting productivity and driving unnecessary costs for a leading engine manufacturer. Discover how optimising coolant performance increased tool life by 233%, reduced coolant usage by 70% and delivered annual savings of more than US$54,000.
A steel manufacturer facing recurring bearing failures looked beyond the symptoms to uncover a wider performance opportunity. Learn how a targeted lubrication strategy reduced bearing failures, lowered maintenance costs and improved reliability in a demanding production environment.
Lubricant spend is often one of the most visible costs in an operation, but it is rarely the largest. A TCO approach helps connect lubrication decisions to wider operational outcomes, revealing costs and opportunities that may otherwise remain hidden. Areas where hidden performance is commonly found includes:
Every operation is different. Whether you're looking to reduce downtime, extend fluid life, improve reliability or better understand operating costs, Castrol can help identify opportunities to unlock hidden performance.
You don't need perfect data or a site-wide review to get started. Many successful TCO projects begin with a single question.