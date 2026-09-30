According to a 2025 Deloitte survey, 78% of US manufacturing executives plan to invest 20% or more of their improvement budgets in smart manufacturing initiatives in 2026. Yet across many of those same operations, lubrication management remains rooted in periodic sampling, manual checks and reactive adjustments. The gap between broader manufacturing investment and lubrication or fluid strategy is where operational cost accumulates unnoticed.

The challenge with manual monitoring is not that it is wrong, but that it is infrequent. A weekly concentration on a coolant tank, for instance, leaves a wide window for quality variation to develop undetected. Vibration and temperature anomalies in gearboxes can go unnoticed until failure, at which point the cost of intervention is significantly higher than it could have been at earlier detection.