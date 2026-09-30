A blog by Dr Cassandra Higham, Marketing Director at Castrol Industrial
According to a 2025 Deloitte survey, 78% of US manufacturing executives plan to invest 20% or more of their improvement budgets in smart manufacturing initiatives in 2026. Yet across many of those same operations, lubrication management remains rooted in periodic sampling, manual checks and reactive adjustments. The gap between broader manufacturing investment and lubrication or fluid strategy is where operational cost accumulates unnoticed.
The challenge with manual monitoring is not that it is wrong, but that it is infrequent. A weekly concentration on a coolant tank, for instance, leaves a wide window for quality variation to develop undetected. Vibration and temperature anomalies in gearboxes can go unnoticed until failure, at which point the cost of intervention is significantly higher than it could have been at earlier detection.
Castrol's suite of smart technologies addresses this directly, shifting lubrication management from a periodic task to a continuous operational input.
Automated concentration monitoring maintains precise fluid conditions rather than relying on manual checks, reducing fluid consumption and extending fluid life. Real-time oil condition sensors provide early detection of metal particulates, water ingress and fluid degradation, while advanced sensors can identify performance trends within days, replacing the months of waiting required for traditional trials.
Together, these technologies can enhance the operational data that underpins a Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) approach. Rather than evaluating lubrication on purchase price alone, TCO maps the full operational impact of lubrication choices across maintenance frequency, fluid consumption, waste volumes and equipment reliability. Without that data, the costs linked to lubrication decisions remain hidden, sitting across procurement, maintenance and operations simultaneously with no single team seeing the full picture.
Continuous monitoring helps maintenance teams identify potential issues before they lead to equipment failure, unplanned downtime or unnecessary fluid replacement. Industry experts often illustrate this using the P-F curve: the earlier a potential failure is detected, the greater the opportunity to intervene before significant damage and cost occur.
This enables timely, targeted interventions that can extend fluid life, reduce waste and improve reliability.
The examples below show how acting on these insights has delivered measurable operational and financial benefits.
At a major UK steel manufacturer, oil analysis and real-time sensor data were used to monitor lubricant condition and determine when maintenance was needed, replacing fixed-interval servicing with condition-based maintenance. The results were:
Gear oil at a US steel facility was being changed every six months on a fixed schedule, regardless of actual condition. Castrol SmartOil sensors and Castrol’s SmartMonitor platform provided real-time data on oil health, confirming the oil had not oxidised and its useful life had not been exhausted. Key outcomes included:
At a separate US steel facility, Castrol SmartOil sensors detected water content rising from 0% to 0.3% within a few hours, tracing the issue to a burst hose. The problem was resolved within half a day, preventing an estimated $104,200 in costs associated with tool failure, unplanned downtime and labour.
For manufacturers looking to close the gap between smart manufacturing investment and lubrication practice, the starting point is visibility. A single application, monitored continuously rather than periodically, can establish a baseline that makes the case for broader deployment. The data combined with expert analysis and interpretation does the rest.
For more information, visit: Industrial lubricants TCO
Smart lubrication monitoring systems provide continuous visibility into oil and grease condition. They can detect contamination, fluid degradation and machine wear that may be missed by periodic inspections.
This helps uncover hidden issues before they develop into costly failures, downtime or unnecessary waste. By identifying problems earlier, maintenance teams can intervene sooner, reducing operating costs and improving reliability.
Smart technologies that provide lubrication monitoring systems help reduce TCO by providing the data needed to manage lubrication as a strategic part of operations. Instead of treating lubricants as a consumable cost, continuous monitoring shows how they impact maintenance, downtime, fluid consumption, waste disposal and equipment life.
This visibility allows manufacturers to optimise maintenance timing, extend lubricant and component life and reduce the risk of costly failures, lowering overall operating costs and improving long-term asset performance.
Dr Cassandra Higham is globally leading the marketing innovation pipeline for Castrol Industrial. With 16 years of experience across bp and Castrol, she has managed global transformation projects, offer development pipelines, and now spearheads the Industrial Solutions innovation pipeline.