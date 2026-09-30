Unlock hidden efficiencies in your lubricant strategy using these five factors:

1. Know your full cost picture

Most businesses know what they pay per litre. But fewer have visibility of how lubrication impacts across their entire operation. Lubricants typically account for just a small portion of total running costs, yet they directly influence downtime, maintenance labour, component life, waste disposal and energy consumption. Decisions made on lubricant price per litre alone or a single application are made without considering all potential saving avenues.

A lubricant strategy should be measured by the value it creates across an operation, not simply its price per litre.

2. Connecting the dots

Procurement tracks spend, maintenance tracks failures, operators track fluid levels. Bring this data together and a different picture emerges which reflects the entire organisation. For example, a global steel producer reduced its costs and waste disposal charges by 90% by shifting its maintenance from fixed-interval servicing to condition-based monitoring by leveraging its data to improve resource efficiency. The opportunity was always there - it just needed the right people looking at the full picture together.

3. Involve the right people

Lubrication decisions should involve maintenance, operations, engineering and finance, this helps surface a broader set of considerations and can lead to more profitable outcomes. With 78% of manufacturing executives planning to increase investment in smart manufacturing initiatives, lubrication strategy is increasingly a boardroom conversation, not just a maintenance one.

4. Identify patterns to feed in the diagnosis

Repeat component failures, rising maintenance frequency and lubricant overconsumption are patterns, not isolated incidents. A gearbox designed to last 20 years failing in six months is often a direct consequence of the wrong lubricant, misdiagnosed as a mechanical problem. The instinct is often to swap the lubricant. The more valuable action is asking what is causing the problem - whether it’s contamination, over-application, leakage or wrong specification, only addressing the root cause will help stop the same cost recurring.

5. Move beyond manual and reactive monitoring

Weekly manual checks can provide you with data on key lubricant parameters at one point in time, but they produce limited trend data, leave wide windows for quality variation and mean issues only surface at the point of failure. Continuous monitoring of oil condition, coolant concentration and equipment or asset parameters can help identify performance and health trends within days rather than months, enabling faster decisions and measurable improvements before problems escalate. Water contamination in neat oils, for example, can go undetected for months on a manual schedule, turning what would have been a simple top-up into a full sump flush of up to 30,000 litres.