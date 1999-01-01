The setup varies from one model to another, but these are the EV fluids you’re most likely to encounter:

So, if engine oil is off the list, what takes its place? Most EVs use coolant, brake fluid, and windshield washer fluid. Depending on the design, they may also use transmission fluid or other lubricants in the electric drivetrain.

Pro Tip: Not sure whether a vehicle is fully electric or a plug-in hybrid? The exhaust pipe is a quick giveaway: a fully electric vehicle won’t have one, while a plug-in hybrid will.

That simpler setup is one reason battery-electric vehicles generally need less routine maintenance. The U.S. Department of Energy notes that they have fewer moving parts, fewer fluids requiring regular replacement, and reduced brake wear because regenerative braking handles some of the vehicle’s slowing.

An electric motor works differently. Instead of burning fuel and moving hundreds of lubricated engine parts, an EV uses electrical energy to turn its motor. With no combustion engine and no engine oil circulating through the vehicle, there’s no oil filter to replace and no used motor oil to drain.

To understand why, it helps to look at what engine oil normally does. In a typical gas-powered car, engine oil circulates around fast-moving engine components to reduce friction, manage heat, and help protect those parts from wear.

That doesn’t mean electric cars are fluid-free. They rely on coolant, brake fluid, windshield washer fluid, and—in many designs—specialized transmission fluid or other drivetrain lubricants. The fluids and service schedule vary by vehicle, so the owner’s manual gets the final say.

Fully electric cars don’t need engine oil because they don’t have an e oil change to schedule, either.

Coolant deserves particular attention because some EVs use separate cooling circuits for the battery, motor, and power electronics. Don’t start opening reservoirs to investigate, however. These systems can use vehicle-specific fluids and service procedures, so check the owner’s manual before adding or replacing anything.

Pro Tip: Before topping off any EV fluid, check the owner’s manual for the exact specification. EV cooling and drivetrain systems can require vehicle-specific fluids, and a product that looks right may not actually be compatible.

Why do electric cars need specialized transmission fluids?

Even without a traditional multi-speed transmission, many EVs still use gears and bearings to transfer power from the electric motor to the wheels. Those components need lubrication to reduce friction, manage heat, and protect against wear.

But the fluid may face a tougher balancing act than conventional transmission fluid. Some electric drive units place the motor in direct contact with the fluid, so the formula must protect mechanical parts while also working safely around electrical components and copper wiring. EV motors can also deliver high torque from a standstill and spin at very high speeds, which adds heat and stress to the drivetrain.

That’s why the correct EV transmission fluid matters. SAE International, a global organization that develops technical standards for the automotive and broader mobility industries, identifies electrical properties and compatibility with electric-drive materials among the additional performance considerations for these fluids. Grabbing a random product from the shelf is not worth the gamble—stick to the vehicle manufacturer’s specification.

How are EV fluids different from conventional automotive fluids?

At first glance, EV fluids and conventional automotive fluids may seem to do the same jobs. In practice, EV formulas can face extra demands because they may work around batteries, electric motors, copper wiring, and power electronics.

Depending on the application, an EV fluid may need to:

Handle electrical exposure: Some fluids come into contact with electrical components, so their electrical properties must suit the system.

Some fluids come into contact with electrical components, so their electrical properties must suit the system. Work with specialized materials: EV drive units may contain copper wiring, coatings, seals, and plastics that require compatible fluid chemistry.

EV drive units may contain copper wiring, coatings, seals, and plastics that require compatible fluid chemistry. Control heat: Certain EV fluids help move heat away from motors, batteries, or power electronics.

Certain EV fluids help move heat away from motors, batteries, or power electronics. Support efficiency: Lower-viscosity formulations can reduce energy losses while continuing to safeguard fast-moving gears and bearings.

Lower-viscosity formulations can reduce energy losses while continuing to safeguard fast-moving gears and bearings. Perform over long intervals: Some EV fluids are designed for extended service, although the manufacturer’s schedule still determines when inspection or replacement is due.

In other words, ‘fluid is fluid’ simply won’t do here. The right product has to work as part of the entire electric-drive system—not just keep a few gears slippery.

What maintenance does an electric car need instead of an oil change?

Tempting as it may be to buy into the ‘maintenance-free’ notion, skipping oil changes doesn’t let an electric car off the maintenance hook altogether. EVs still have tires, brakes, suspension parts, cooling systems, and cabin filters that need scheduled maintenance.

The main items to keep an eye on are:

Tires: EV batteries add weight, and the motor delivers torque immediately. That combination can make tire pressure, tread wear, alignment, and rotation especially important.

EV batteries add weight, and the motor delivers torque immediately. That combination can make tire pressure, tread wear, alignment, and rotation especially important. Brakes: Regenerative braking often reduces wear on the brake pads and rotors, but the hydraulic system still uses brake fluid. The conventional brakes also need periodic inspection, especially if they see limited use.

Regenerative braking often reduces wear on the brake pads and rotors, but the hydraulic system still uses brake fluid. The conventional brakes also need periodic inspection, especially if they see limited use. Cooling systems: Battery and electric-drive cooling circuits may require inspection or fluid replacement at manufacturer-specified intervals.

Battery and electric-drive cooling circuits may require inspection or fluid replacement at manufacturer-specified intervals. Cabin air filters: These still collect dust and debris and need replacement just as they do in other cars.

These still collect dust and debris and need replacement just as they do in other cars. Suspension and steering: Bushings, joints, shocks, and other moving parts remain very much part of the picture.

Bushings, joints, shocks, and other moving parts remain very much part of the picture. Windshield wipers and washer fluid: Not exactly high-tech, but you’ll notice quickly when either one has been neglected.

That lighter maintenance load is one of the advantages of driving an EV. Still, ‘less maintenance’ isn’t the same as ‘no maintenance.’ Follow the schedule in the owner’s manual, and don’t wait for something to feel wrong before giving the car a proper once-over.

Does Castrol® make fluids for electric cars?

Yes. Castrol® has developed Castrol® ON, a range of advanced fluids designed around the particular demands of electric vehicles.

The lineup includes:

One important note to keep in mind, though: not every Castrol® ON product is available off the shelf. Castrol® ON Dry Transmission EV Fluids are available to workshops and distributors, while the other Castrol® ON EV fluid lines are available to vehicle manufacturers.

So, before buying anything, use Castrol®’s Product Finder to match the fluid to the automaker’s exact specification and confirm that it is approved for your vehicle. Castrol® ON may sound like one product family, but EV fluid requirements are still vehicle-specific.