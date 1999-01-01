The Thrill of Driving comes from controlled immersion, not speed

At Castrol, we share your passion for driving. Whilst we data engineer Castrol EDGE for the ultimate performance, we wanted to understand the data science behind the Thrill of Driving. Using an independent study, we looked at the complex array of neurophysiological factors that may influence the sense of thrill that drivers experience when behind the wheel, the relative importance of speed, and the ‘sweet spot’ where the individual is in a ‘flow’ state and driving thrill is at its peak.

Participants in our study wore brain, eye, heart and skin monitoring equipment during five different tests where they drove or were driven, all carried out at a dedicated track facility in the UK. The capture and analysis of large volumes of neurophysiological data was handled by Brainbox, a UK-based neuroscience company that provides advanced brain research technology, training, and scientific support for organisations conducting research and clinical trials.