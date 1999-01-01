The Castrol EDGE ‘Thrill of Driving’ study combines neuroscience and real-world driving experiences to explore what creates moments of peak engagement behind the wheel.
At Castrol, we share your passion for driving. Whilst we data engineer Castrol EDGE for the ultimate performance, we wanted to understand the data science behind the Thrill of Driving. Using an independent study, we looked at the complex array of neurophysiological factors that may influence the sense of thrill that drivers experience when behind the wheel, the relative importance of speed, and the ‘sweet spot’ where the individual is in a ‘flow’ state and driving thrill is at its peak.
Participants in our study wore brain, eye, heart and skin monitoring equipment during five different tests where they drove or were driven, all carried out at a dedicated track facility in the UK. The capture and analysis of large volumes of neurophysiological data was handled by Brainbox, a UK-based neuroscience company that provides advanced brain research technology, training, and scientific support for organisations conducting research and clinical trials.
Thrill of Driving
See how participants were tested and discover the study’s key findings.
Our Castrol EDGE ‘Thrill of Driving’ Study suggests that driving thrill comes from the convergence of three key factors in an elevated state: visceral (intense state of mental and physical stimulation), intellectual (how engaged the mind is on the given task) and emotional (identifying the balance of excitement versus fear).
If any of these three factors go beyond a level that feels manageable for the individual driver (and this can differ substantially from one individual to the next), they can become overwhelmed by the different external stimuli and the experience tips from thrill into a state of fear. From a neurophysiological perspective, the key stress indicators such as heart rate and eye movement shift into a less consistent, less managed pattern.
Our Castrol EDGE ‘Thrill of Driving’ Study also suggests that thrill was associated with participants feeling highly focused and in control within a managed, closed-course environment. This is when they may enter a neurophysiological ‘flow’ state.
We commissioned the research as part of our ‘data engineered’ ethos for product development, highlighting the capabilities of Castrol EDGE, which has been data engineered for ultimate performance*.
By working with vehicle manufacturers and motorsport teams over many decades, we have accumulated extensive data and technical insights, which we use to inform the development of Castrol EDGE, our performance-focused flagship engine oil.
Note: The activity referenced in the study was conducted on closed tracks and dedicated facilities under professional supervision. The findings should not be taken as encouraging high speed, competitive or performance driving on public roads.
Watch the Castrol ‘Thrill of Driving’ Study in detail.
Read the full story in detail, including the study approach and what it suggests about the experience of driving in a controlled, closed-course setting.Read the full study
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