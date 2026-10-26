Castrol commercial vehicle engine oils

26 October 2026

Iwona Blecharczyk is a Polish professional truck driver, transport operator, entrepreneur and content creator with more than 15 years of experience in the transport industry, working across Europe and North America.

Blecharczyk and Castrol will co-create educational and instructional content for their digital channels to drive engagement with fleet managers, professional drivers and transport company owners. Key topics for their output will include vehicle operation and maintenance, the role of different fluids and lubricants, and best practice relevant to professional drivers and transport companies.

With over four million followers across her social channels, Blecharczyk uses her digital channels to explore the realities of the transport industry, as well as her participation in adventure drives. Recently she drove across Canada and the United States, tackling ice roads as well as B-trains used in oilfield operations.

Blecharczyk’s expertise saw her host the Discovery Channel programme ‘Adventures of a Trucker Girl’, before being named one of the most recognisable figures in the European transport industry by Forbes Women Poland in May 2026.

In 2019, Mattel named her a Barbie Shero, highlighting her professional achievements and determination. Through her work, she combines the perspectives of a professional driver, business owner and operator dealing with everyday challenges of heavy-duty vehicle operation.

Iwona’s many years of experience in the transport industry, combined with the authenticity of the content she creates, have earned her strong credibility among professional drivers and transport operators. At Castrol, we value partnerships with people who are genuine experts in their field and who can translate their knowledge and experience into practical insights for drivers and transport companies. Leszek Radzikowski Sales Director Automotive Central Eastern Europe & Nordics at Castrol