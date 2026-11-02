2 November 2026

Passion for performance

Inspired by the theme ‘passion for performance’, the Castrol stand (S53, Hall 9) will have three dedicated zones, each showcasing a different aspect of the brand – racing, technology and passion – and is inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the world of motorcycles.

Encapsulating Castrol’s high-performance product line, the interactive stand will evoke the advanced full product range. Visitors will be able to visit the Pit Lane, where they can feel the thrill behind MotoGP™ in a simulator with a Honda LCR bike. Guests will also have access to an exclusive MotoGP™ photobooth and race team memorabilia including leather suits and gloves. The Race Garage will allow attendees to learn more about Castrol’s full product range, including POWER1 ULTIMATE. Castrol technologists will be on hand to share guidance on bike care and how best to use Castrol’s product range.

Since 2017, Castrol has supplied lubricants for the Piaggio Group’s motorised two-wheeler brands, including Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia and Moto Guzzi. Castrol’s global strategic partnership with Piaggio names them as a recommended supplier for engine oil across its brands.

Castrol can also draw upon decades of motorsport heritage. For over six decades, Castrol has been the preferred partner of Honda in motorcycle racing, celebrating over 500 wins together, including 25 Premier Class Constructors' World Championships. The stand will showcase Castrol’s motorsport heritage and its ongoing commitment to developing motorcycle lubricants for road and racing applications.

Alongside the entertainment and activations, visitors will also be able to discover Castrol's complete motorcycle product portfolio, from premium lubricants to bike care products, with solutions designed to support motorcycle performance, protection and maintenance.